Six Flags CEO says company is fully cooperating with Georgia roller coaster death investigation

Six Flags CEO John Reilly said Thursday that the company is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into a man's death on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

"Following the incident at Six Flags Over Georgia last month, we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," Reilly said in a statement.

Reilly said Six Flags has also launched a review of ride safety across its parks with help from independent engineers and ride inspection specialists.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died Oct. 12 after falling from Goliath. Witnesses told CBS News he was thrown from the ride. Four children were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Georgia's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is leading the investigation. The agency said a March inspection of Goliath found no safety violations or deficiencies. Investigators have not announced what caused Kariem's fall.

Goliath was closed after the incident. Seatbelts have been added to the ride and to other coasters that use similar restraints.