Lifestyle expert shares simple and healthy back-to-school dinner recipes

When the school day ends, the evening juggling act begins — homework, activities and the question many families hear every night: what's for dinner?

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington says healthy meals do not have to take hours in the kitchen. Her approach is simple: keep it easy, use lean proteins and let sheet-pan and skillet meals do most of the work.

One of Washington's go-to dinners is a lemon chicken sheet-pan meal made with chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, celery, lemon and red onion. She drizzles everything with olive oil, adds seasonings and cooks it at 400 degrees for about 30 to 35 minutes.

"Dinner is served," Washington said.

She also recommends preparing ingredients in batches. For another meal, Washington uses lean ground turkey to make meatballs, preparing enough to freeze half for another dinner.

"I'm always thinking about lean meats," she said. "I usually go with ground chicken or ground turkey for my family."

Another quick option combines smoked turkey sausage, potatoes, peppers and red onion. Washington says families can pair the dish with brown or wild rice and frozen vegetables for an easy weeknight meal.

For Washington, though, healthy cooking is about much more than convenience.

Asked why she is so passionate about helping families make better food choices, she shared that her own health journey changed the way she thinks about food.

Washington said she has dealt with chronic illness throughout her life and received a kidney transplant 18 years ago. Her husband was her donor.

"I understand how important it is that food plays a huge key into how we move through our lives," Washington said.

She became emotional while reflecting on her husband's decision to donate his kidney and the second chance it gave her.

"That is some serious love," Washington said. "I'm just grateful that I get to share my passion and what I know and how I know food is so important to me and my life and my well-being, and be able to share it with other families. It's the reason I do what I do."

Sheet Pan Lemon Herb Chicken & Vegetables

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces

3 celery stalks, cut into large pieces

1 large onion, cut into wedges

1 lemon, cut into wedges

2–3 tablespoons olive oil

Seasonings

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange the carrots, potatoes, celery, and onions on a large sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with half of the seasoning mixture. Toss to coat. Pat the chicken thighs dry. Rub with olive oil and season with the remaining spices. Nestle the chicken on top of the vegetables. Scatter the lemon wedges around the pan. Bake for 40–45 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F and the skin is golden brown. Broil for 2–3 minutes if desired for crispier skin. Squeeze the roasted lemon over the chicken and vegetables before serving.

Skillet Chicken Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

1 package (12–14 ounces) fully cooked chicken sausage, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Seasonings

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced chicken sausage and cook until lightly browned, about 3–4 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add the onions and peppers to the skillet. Season with garlic powder, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper. Cook for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Return the sausage to the skillet and cook for another 2–3 minutes until heated through. Serve immediately.

Skillet BBQ Chicken Meatballs with Cheddar

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

Meatballs

1½ pounds ground chicken

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce & Topping

1 cup barbecue sauce

2–3 tablespoons water or chicken broth (if needed)

1 to 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

For Serving

Crusty artisan bread, sliced and toasted

Directions