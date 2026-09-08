Shooting at LaGrange apartment gathering leaves 2 dead, juvenile shot in leg

Two people were killed and a juvenile was wounded in a shooting at a LaGrange apartment complex Monday night, and police say the person they believe was responsible is now in custody.

Officers were called to 1235 Hogansville Road around 9:41 p.m. after receiving a report that several people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Drevion Brewer outside the complex. He had been shot and died at the scene.

Police determined the shooting happened inside Apartment 922. Officers found Amarious Williams inside with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

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A juvenile was also found nearby with one gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not believed to be life-threatening.

LaGrange Police Chief Garrett Fiveash said a small gathering was taking place before the gunfire. Police have not said what led to the shooting or released the victims' ages.

Police identified Joshua Preston as the person they believe carried out the shooting and took him into custody.

Preston is charged with two counts of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police said more charges are expected.

The shooting remains under investigation.