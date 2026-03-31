Shooting at Atlantic Station: 1 dead, 2 hurt in triple shooting

A man is dead, and two others are injured after a triple shooting inside an Atlantic Station apartment complex, police said.

"We located three people suffering from gunshot wounds… a 23-year-old male was transported to Grady, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased," Lt. Christapher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the 17th Street Lofts on 18th Street.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital. A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were both shot in the arms and are expected to survive.

Police said the shooting appears to have happened inside a single apartment and, at this point, investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

Even so, officers said the danger extended beyond that apartment.

"We did locate one round that traveled through an apartment. Thankfully that apartment was vacant, so no one inside was hurt… but it could have been very dangerous," Lt. Butler said.

As investigators worked the scene, CBS News Atlanta was the only station there in the immediate aftermath.

One person who lives in the area said the shooting reflects a broader concern about safety.

"I think this stems from a bigger problem… which is management. They're not transparent… and they're not listening to the residents," the neighbor said.

That neighbor also raised concerns about security, saying fewer on-site resources and changes in how calls are handled have left some people feeling uneasy.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Atlantic Station management for a response to concerns raised by people living in the area about security, transparency, and communication. We are still waiting to hear back.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time and are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.