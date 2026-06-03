Shawn Wayans talks filming "Scary Movie 6" in Atlanta

Overwhelming online excitement prompted Paramount Pictures to move up the release date for Scary Movie 6. The horror-comedy flick was filmed in Atlanta and is now set to hit theaters on June 5th.

It's been 26 years since the original film debuted, and actor and producer Shawn Wayans believes that comedy serves an even bigger purpose today.

"The world has changed a lot since 26 years ago," Wayans said. "I feel like, you know, back then you were getting your laughs. It was a pretty healthy laugh. [Now] you haven't been getting laughs, and you've been dealing with nothing but stress and insanity and toxicity. I think that right now we all need a good laugh."

Keenan Ivory Wayans directed Scary Movie 1 and 2, with the first film breaking comedy and R-rated movie records. The directing reigns have now been turned over to Michael Tiddes.

"When I think of the Wayans family, I think of 'In Living Color' and 'Scary Movie,'" Tiddes said. "It's I think one of the most iconic pieces of IP out there. To have the opportunity to then 26 years later, that piece of material and bring it up to date for 2026 and be able to put my own style in there with them, it's just, you know, it's an unbelievable opportunity. I feel honored to have the guys back me up and support me and to be able to do it."

"Keenen Ivory Wayans did the first two [movies]," Wayans said." Ivory Keenan Wayans came in and did this one."

The entire film was shot in Atlanta. The move offers hope for future productions as the industry continues to shift, with projects leaving for overseas sites.

"This is my second movie here," Tiddes said. "I love Atlanta. I think it's just a wonderful city, vibrant and it's got great energy. The crews here are fantastic. They're such professionals. I look forward to making more movies here."

"Atlanta has always been good to me," Wayans said.