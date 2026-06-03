Shawn Wayans, director Michael Tiddes discuss filming "Scary Movie 6" in Atlanta The laughs are coming sooner than expected. After overwhelming online excitement, "Scary Movie 6" — filmed in Atlanta — is now hitting theaters this Friday. We caught up with actor Shawn Wayans and director Michael Tiddes about bringing the iconic comedy franchise back 26 years later, why audiences need laughter now more than ever, and what Atlanta's role in the film means for the future of movie production in Georgia.