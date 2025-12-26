Shaquille O'Neal promoted to Chief of Community Relations by Henry County Sheriff's Office

On Christmas Day, one of the NBA's biggest stars was honored not for basketball, but for his service to a North Georgia community.

During ESPN's special Christmas edition of "NBA Tip-Off," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett publicly promoted Dr. Shaquille O'Neal for his years of community work, announcing his new role as Chief of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The recognition came live on air, in front of analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson, as Scandrett praised O'Neal's impact since joining the sheriff's office leadership nearly five years ago.

"Since then, we have done tremendous things in the community," Scandrett said. "We've touched about 370 events, reached about 42,000 people, and fed over 14,000 children. He's been at the helm of that."

Captain Deon L. Wallace and Sergeant Powell delivered a plaque during the broadcast, formally recognizing O'Neal's service and leadership.

"For your outstanding commitment to service, community engagement in Henry County, and for your leadership, compassion and unwavering support of our mission to protect and serve," the plaque honoring O'Neal reads.

NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal receives a promotion, recognizing years of service to a North Georgia community. Courtesy of ESPN

After the on-air presentation, Captain Wallace shared his personal pride in O'Neal's promotion via social media.

"Congratulations are truly in order for the one and only Shaquille O'Neal," Wallace wrote. "Today marks a significant milestone as he was officially promoted to Chief of Community Relations with the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The promotion was presented by our sheriff, Reginald B. Scandrett, and shared with the nation on ESPN — a proud moment for our entire community."

Wallace also highlighted their longtime friendship and O'Neal's commitment to service.

"I couldn't be more proud of Shaquille," he said. "It is an absolute honor to call him my best friend. Our bond goes all the way back to our days as military brats in Wildflecken, Germany, and watching his continued growth, leadership and commitment to service has been nothing short of inspiring."

"You give so much of yourself to the world," Wallace added. "This recognition is well deserved, and then some."

During the broadcast, O'Neal reacted with humor as Scandrett explained the promotion.

"So my badge will say chief?" O'Neal asked.

"It will say chief," Scandrett confirmed.

O'Neal then turned to the ESPN panel with a grin and joked, "That's how you address me from now on, as Big Chief."

The partnership began in 2021, when Scandrett named O'Neal Director of Community Relations as part of a broader strategy to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community.

Since then, O'Neal has played a hands-on role across Henry County, helping lead turkey drives, food giveaways, and the sheriff's office's annual Shop With a Deputy event for children at Christmas, and Ride 4 Unity, a motorcycle event designed to bring residents and law enforcement together.

Officials say O'Neal has also served as a positive liaison between the community and the sheriff's office, helping create opportunities for conversation, understanding and connection.

Beyond Henry County, O'Neal has a long history of law enforcement service. He has officially served as a reserve police officer in multiple U.S. cities, including Miami, Los Angeles and Doral, and previously served as a sheriff's deputy in Clayton County, Georgia. Trained and certified, O'Neal has volunteered his time while covering his own expenses.