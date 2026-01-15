Seventh grader from Coretta Scott King Academy chosen to deliver speech at MLK Day ceremony

For Siera White, a seventh grader at the Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy, this year's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be unforgettable. Siara was chosen from a group of 20 students to deliver a speech at the live televised commemorative service honoring Dr. King at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church—a momentous occasion for both her and her school.

The honor was marked by a touching pinning ritual, a cherished tradition at the academy. Last year's speaker, Kaminah, presented Siera with a pin and a blessing, symbolizing the passing of the torch from one student leader to another. "That is the embodiment of Coretta Scott King, ladies. You all embody the spirit of courage," the principal told the gathered students, many of whom wore pink to honor Mrs. King.

After the ceremony, Siera moved to the school auditorium to rehearse her speech in front of her supportive peers and family. Her words, calling for a nation led by peace, compassion, and love, moved her mother, Bea White, to tears. "I'm very excited for her to give that speech. Siara sets rigorous goals for herself," she shared.

Siera's selection followed a rigorous presentation process, and she expressed pride and excitement at the opportunity. "I feel empowered," she said, reflecting on the legacy of Coretta Scott King. "Mrs. Coretta Scott King was so strong and an activist and leader for so many."

Assistant Principal Latarsha Mills-Mckie emphasized that learning about both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is a core part of the school's curriculum. "There's no way you can teach history and not teach about Dr. Martin Luther King. We also incorporate Mrs. King because she was the backbone. After his assassination, she's the one that carried the torch."

For more than three months, Siera has been diligently preparing for this moment, which she calls her biggest public speaking engagement yet. As she takes the stage at Ebenezer Baptist Church, she not only honors the Kings' legacy but also inspires her peers to lead with courage and compassion.