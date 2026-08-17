Serial rape suspect Bobby Lee Hart Jr. arrested after 2 decades of assaults across Georgia counties

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Bobby Lee Hart Jr., 53, who authorities are calling a serial rapist.

A spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Hart sexually assaulted multiple women over nearly two decades. Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims, possibly in other counties. They said they have identified victims in Paulding, Douglas and Cobb counties so far.

Hart is currently in custody at the Cobb County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Jail records show a hold placed by Douglas County.

CBS News Atlanta went to multiple court clerks' offices in Paulding County, but we were told there were no releasable files. A spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office pointed CBS News Atlanta to Douglas County, where the spokesperson said Hart has a more sizable criminal record.

We are currently researching all available records in the counties where authorities have confirmed victims. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced a joint news conference Monday involving Paulding County District Attorney Robert Lane, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The agency advised it would release photographs and additional information at the news conference.

However, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office advised CBS News Atlanta on Monday afternoon the news conference would be rescheduled. A spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the news conference had been canceled because Hiram Police Chief Joshua Lonergan had a scheduling conflict.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Lane and Lonergan, but our calls were not returned.

Hart is charged with felony assault, false imprisonment, and rape, and he is being held without bond.

Investigators urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual assault committed by Hart to call the Paulding County District Attorney's Office victim advocate at 770-443-7561.

Victims can also call the Family Violence Crisis Hotline and Emergency Shelter at 770-479-1703.