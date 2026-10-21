Sen. Warnock's new report highlights Georgia election readiness, concerns about mail and threats

Election officials interviewed across 10 Georgia counties say they are ready for the November midterms, but mail delays, threats against workers and funding needs remain concerns, according to a new report from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's office.

All 10 administrators expressed confidence in their preparations, rating their readiness an average of 8.8 out of 10. The interviews included counties with Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan leadership.

Election officials report strong staffing, concerns about threats

Most administrators reported success recruiting and training poll workers. One said applications numbered in the thousands, exceeding available positions. Another said the county had enough workers to share with neighboring counties.

But six of the 10 administrators said their workers had reported threatening calls, bomb threats or other intimidation.

According to the report, counties have responded with additional security and training on defusing confrontations, along with coordination with local law enforcement. Officials also described emergency plans for power outages, severe weather and disruptions at polling places.

Mail ballot delays remain a concern

Six administrators identified mail-in voting as a potential challenge, citing ballots arriving late or getting lost. Three said mail from their counties goes out of state for processing.

Several officials said they planned to collect ballots from local post offices rather than wait for delivery. The report described one administrator who traveled to Florida during a previous election cycle to retrieve ballots.

Some administrators said Georgia's 2021 election law, SB 202, had shortened the time available for voters to receive and return absentee ballots.

Warnock calls for more election funding

Administrators said additional federal funding could help hire seasonal workers, upgrade equipment, improve polling-place accessibility and strengthen emergency preparations.

Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, is urging Congress to increase election security funding and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

"It is now up to Congress to implement meaningful safeguards that maintain election integrity by protecting and supporting those on the frontlines," Warnock said in a statement.