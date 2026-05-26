Sen. Jon Ossoff, Keisha Lance Bottoms to campaign together at Atlanta rally Sunday

Sen. Jon Ossoff will appear with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms at a rally in Atlanta on Sunday.

The event is the first of Ossoff's re-election campaign following Georgia's May 19 primary.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant will also join Ossoff and Bottoms at the rally, according to Ossoff's campaign team. The rally will be the first joint appearance by Ossoff and Bottoms as the pair work together to energize voters ahead of November's election.

Ossoff, who is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, won the Democratic nomination after running unopposed in the primary. Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination for governor after avoiding a runoff and receiving more than 50% of the vote.

The rally comes as Republicans Mike Collins and Derek Dooley are competing in a GOP runoff to challenge Ossoff in November.

According to Ossoff's campaign, the rally will focus on voter turnout and issues such as healthcare and the economy.