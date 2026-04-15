Secret Service determines no credible threats to UGA rally after Erika Kirk's cancellation, source says

The U.S. Secret Service determined there were no credible threats to Tuesday's Turning Point USA rally at the University of Georgia, even as a planned co-appearance by Erika Kirk was canceled over unspecified security concerns, a person familiar with the matter tells CBS News.

During the evening's rally at the Athens university, Turning Point executive Andrew Kolvet said that the Kirk had received "some very serious threats in her direction," that led her to cancel her plans to appear with the vice president.

Vance said he'd been worried that the event would be canceled altogether.

"I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously, these guys do a very good job. And I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'" Vance told the crowd.

Kirk cited threats and concerns raised by her security team, the person told CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent Nicole Sganga, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. However, the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the vice president, was not tracking any specific or credible threats tied to the venue or to Vance, the person said.

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025. Jonathan Ernst-Pool / Getty Images

According to the source, the site was secure, and there were no known threats to the protectee. While Kirk may have received hostile or threatening messages, including on social media, those were not part of any identified or actionable threat stream monitored by federal authorities, the person told Sganga.

After being briefed by his protective detail, Vance was informed that the event remained safe and chose to proceed.

The rally was the second of the conservative organization's stops on the This Is Turning Point USA Tour, after Ohio State. Additional rallies are planned for George Washington, Baylor, and the University of Idaho with various speakers.

Kirk is not expected to appear at any of the later rallies.