Second round of construction shutting down part of I-285 in June: What you need to know

The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready for another round of construction that is set to shut down part of Interstate 285 for an entire weekend.

The state agency says the next shutdown will happen from 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, weather permitting.

The closure will be between State Route 139/Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Cascade Road in Fulton County, the same stretch that was closed earlier this month. Both sides of the major metro Atlanta interstate will be shut down during that time period.

The work is part of the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road. It is one of two major projects to repair and replace concrete slabs around the corridor, which officials estimate will cost $206 million.

No other full closures are planned from mid-June through mid-July, but officials say overnight and weekend lane closures may still occur during that time.

Construction is scheduled to be finished in 2028.

Detours during the I-285 closure

While the work is ongoing, GDOT officials say it will lead to "significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area," urging drivers to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

Detours will be in place for southbound drivers via Interstate 20 to the Downtown Connector.

Northbound and westbound drivers will be diverted to State Route 166/Langford Parkway.

Georgia Department of Transportation

Officials say message boards and roadside signage will be in place to alert drivers of the detours ahead of time.