Police searching for suspect wanted in multiple sexual assault investigations around metro Atlanta

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in finding a sexual assault suspect connected with multiple crimes in the area.

Authorities described 31-year-old Kwame Shabazz as a "dangerous person on the streets of Atlanta."

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Shabazz was able to get into an apartment complex on the 700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive on Jan. 22. There, he forced his way into a stranger's apartment while the woman was trying to take her trash out and sexually assaulted her, police say.

The victim in that case called 911 immediately afterwards and has been working with investigators ever since.

Police say that Kwame Shabazz is wanted in multiple jurisdictions around metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police Department

A day later, police say Shabazz exposed himself to a woman on the 2200 block of Piedmont Road. Investigators then connected him with a theft of an e-bike in late October.

Investigators said Shabazz has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of rape out of College Park as well as a probation warrant in Fulton County. In Atlanta, he's now wanted on charges of rape, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment, hindering a person making an emergency call, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Shabazz is described as being around 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 208 pounds. Officials believe Shabazz is unhoused and is known to frequent the area where the crimes took place.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you know something that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.