Missing 9-year-old Paulding County girl found safe after overnight search

A 9-year-old girl reported missing from her Paulding County neighborhood has been found safe after an overnight search, authorities said.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced around 7:20 a.m. Thursday that Chloe Day had been located. Officials did not provide additional details about where she was found.

Family members reported Chloe missing from her home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the Annandale subdivision off Old Cartersville Road.

Photo courtesy of Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Deputies, detectives, multiple K-9 teams and volunteers with the county's Emergency Management Agency Community Emergency Response Team searched the surrounding area throughout the night.

During the search, authorities sent an alert through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System shortly before 4 a.m., asking the public to help find Chloe.

The Sheriff's Office thanked community members for their help.