Saved from the wrecking ball: Acworth's iconic McCray House gets new life downtown

Moose McCray of Acworth says his parents collected a lot of things. But the memories captured in his family's photographs are some of the most precious of them all.

They're not just family memories. They're also Acworth's history, nestled right in the McCrays' historic family home on Cherokee Street.

"There's one," McCray says, holding a photo of the house. "Before it was ever painted with snow on the ground."

Last month, the city moved the McCray family's house to a new site to save it from demolition and redevelopment at its original location.

The house was built before the Civil War by another family.

"During the Civil War, most of the antebellum homes were burned, so we're happy whenever any homes can be saved," said Becca Kienel, president of Save Acworth History.

The house is a beloved Acworth landmark. The McCrays bought it in the '60s and welcomed the community inside for events and attractions year after year. Many remember Ruby McCray's elaborate holiday decorations.

"During Easter, there would be rabbits hanging from trees. Valentines on Valentine's Day. Anytime there was a big holiday, she loved decorating that pasture for the little kids."

"They played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus every year," Kienel said. "And so the kids loved them…"

It wasn't just holidays that were celebrated on the front steps.

"My father and mother did hundreds of weddings," McCray said. "My father was the J.P. with the county, and they did weddings there, they did weddings here…"

The McCrays also had a petting zoo that brought the community to their home.

"The kids loved that, so it was a big attraction," Kienel said.

Jeff Chase, director of downtown development, tourism, and historic preservation for the city of Acworth, explained some of the work going into preserving the house at its new downtown location, just steps from its original site.

"Before the house was moved, they built the CMU wall—the cinder block wall you see in the background. They set the house and positioned it over the wall, and now they're continuing to build the CMU wall up to meet the bottom of the house."

As he sits in the nearby gazebo named after his mother, McCray says he's grateful for the Acworth community and the lengths it's gone to in order to save his family legacy.

"There are lots of people who can relate to this house for different things—weddings, kids," McCray said. "I'm glad to know it's preserved."

A new hotel is being built on the home's original lot. The city spent $500,000 to move the home and repurpose it as a coffee shop. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.