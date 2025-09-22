Sandy Springs police officer seriously injured by runaway motorcycle, driver facing charges

A Sandy Springs police officer is recovering after he was hit by a motorcycle while working at an accident over the weekend.

Authorities say the officer remains at a local hospital after suffering serious injuries during the collision.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the officer responded to a crash on SR-400 north of Hammond Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

While the officer was working at the scene, police say a motorcycle driver traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

The now-driverless motorcycle hit the officer and the vehicle that had been involved in the previous crash, police said.

Both the officer and the motorcycle driver, later identified as Riad I. Ahmed, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Ahmed now faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, senior injury by motor vehicle, Move Over Law violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended registration, open container violation, and an instructional permit violation.

On Monday, officials gave an update about the officer's condition, sharing that, while his injuries are significant, "he is alive and currently recovering."

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community who has reached out with well wishes, prayers, and support," the department wrote on Facebook. "Your kindness and encouragement mean a great deal to the officer, his family, and all of us at the Sandy Springs Police Department."

Authorities have not released the injured officer's identity.

The investigation into the crash continues.