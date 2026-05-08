FBI renews call for tips in grisly 2014 killings of Georgia grandparents involving decapitated body

Twelve years ago, the gruesome slayings of two Georgia grandparents shook a quiet gated community. The mystery of who killed Russell Joseph Dermond and Shirley Wilcox Dermond remains unsolved.

On the anniversary of their murders, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta Field Office and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office renewed a call for information that might help with the case.

Friends called 911 on May 6, 2014, when they found the body of 88-year-old Russell Dermond in the garage of his home on Lake Oconee. His head was missing, and has never been found.

No arrests have ever been made in the brutal killings of Russell and Shirley Dermond. FBI Atlanta

Investigators' hopes that the victim's wife, 87-year-old Shirley Dormand, had been kidnapped and remained alive were dashed when her body found by fisherman in the nearby lake 10 days after her disappearance.

No arrests have been made in their deaths. Nor have any suspects been named. Authorities said the home showed no signs of struggle or forced entry.

The Dermonds lived for about 15 years in the Reynolds Great Waters gated community, about 75 miles southeast of Atlanta. Russell Dermond had been a clock manufacturing executive and owned a few fast-food restaurants before retiring.

Nothing was found missing from the couple's home. An autopsy found Shirley Dermond died from two or three blows to the head. Gunpowder residue on her husband's collar suggests he was shot. The sheriff says his head may have been removed to keep investigators from recovering the bullet.

Authorities interviewed the Dermonds' three adult children and found nothing to suspect they were involved. One of their sons, Mark Dermond, was slain in a drug deal gone wrong in 2000. Investigators have never linked the son's death to those of his parents.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he suspects the Dermonds were slain by two or more killers motivated by money. He said it's possible the killers thought the couple had something of great value, and left empty-handed after realizing they were wrong.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you have any information about this case, please call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (706) 485-8557.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.