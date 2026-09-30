Runner attacked by man during Coweta County high school cross country meet, police say

A bizarre attack at a Coweta County high school cross country meet has ended with a 19-year-old charged with battery, police say.

Officers with the Newnan Police Department say they were called to a home on Sewell Road on Saturday after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault at the sporting event.

Witnesses and the victim told police that a man holding rocks and wearing an East Coweta High School cross-country jersey emerged from the woods in the middle of a race. The man allegedly pushed a runner and struck him with his fists. When the victim defended himself, the suspect ran back into the woods.

The suspect turned himself in to officers at a nearby parking lot. While police say the man had changed clothes, they found the jersey inside his vehicle parked in the lot.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Newnan resident Aiden Dombroski, was taken into custody. Authorities say Dombroski was never a student at East Coweta High School. He was taken to the Coweta County Jail, where he was charged with battery.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the alleged attack to call Sgt. Bradley Wilcox at 770-254-2355 or email him at bwilcox@newnanga.gov.