Roswell grandmother charged in drowning death of 2-year-old boy at clubhouse pool, police say

A Roswell grandmother is facing criminal charges in the drowning death of her 2-year-old grandson in June, authorities say.

The Roswell Police Department says it has charged 44-year-old Emelisa Paz-Santos with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to children.

On the evening of June 21, officers, along with the Roswell Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR), responded to a reported drowning at a clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing.

They arrived at the scene to find bystanders performing CPR on 2-year-old Axel Delgado. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital, where he died the next day, officials said.

Investigators say the drowning happened while Delgado's family was attending a social gathering at the pool. After interviewing those involved and looking at surveillance footage, detectives say they determined that Paz-Santos "failed to provide adequate care and supervision for Delgado, resulting in his drowning."

Paz-Santos surrendered to police on Tuesday and remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.