2-year-old boy dies after drowning at clubhouse pool in Roswell, police say

A 2-year-old boy has died after a drowning at a clubhouse pool in Roswell, according to police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the child as Axel Delgado. Officials said the incident occurred on Sunday, June 21.

Roswell police said officers, along with the Roswell Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR), responded around 9:30 p.m. to a reported drowning at a clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing.

First responders provided lifesaving aid at the scene before the child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. The child later died on Monday, according to Roswell police.

Police said their Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the drowning.