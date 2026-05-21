Ronald Acuña Jr. exits Marlins game as precaution due to left thumb pain
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins as a precaution because of pain in his left thumb, the team said.
Acuña appeared to have his thumb examined during the fifth before exiting with the Braves up 6-2. Eli White replaced him at right field.
It was Acuña's third game back after a being sidelined with a left hamstring strain since May 2.
He had two hits on Thursday, including an RBI single that put the Braves ahead 5-2 in the fifth.
Acuña left in the second inning against the Rockies on May 2 with hamstring tightness before an MRI revealed the strain. He was attempting to run out a grounder before he pulled up about halfway down the line and grabbed at his hamstring.
The five-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP is batting .252 with two homers and a team-high seven steals. He had played in the first 34 games this year after a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons.
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