Ron McKenzie suspends congressional campaign, endorses Dr. Everton Blair in Georgia's 13th district race

The race for Georgia's 13th Congressional District shifted this week after Ron McKenzie announced he is suspending his campaign and endorsing fellow Democrat Dr. Everton Blair.

In a statement released Tuesday, McKenzie — an attorney and business strategist — said the decision comes amid what he described as a growing and crowded field in the high-stakes contest for Georgia's 13th District.

"As this campaign moved forward, it became clear that the field had grown increasingly crowded with candidates who were not prepared for the job…This campaign was never about me," McKenzie said. "With so much at stake, we cannot allow a crowded field to fracture the vote…That is why I am suspending my campaign effective immediately and endorsing Everton Blair for Congress."

McKenzie said he believes Blair is best positioned to unite voters around issues affecting working families, democracy, and economic opportunity.

"Everton shares my belief in building an economy that works for working people, defending democracy and our individual freedoms, and leading with strategy and substance rather than rhetoric," McKenzie said, adding that Blair "has the experience, judgment, and commitment this moment demands."

Despite stepping away from his own bid, McKenzie signaled he will remain active in the district and assist Blair's campaign moving forward.

"While I am suspending my campaign, the work does not stop here," he said. "I will be working alongside Everton to organize, engage voters, and make sure Georgia's 13th District has the leadership it deserves."

Blair, a former Gwinnett County Board of Education chair, welcomed the endorsement and framed it as a moment of unity in the district.

"Ron brings seriousness, integrity, and a clear commitment to working people," Blair said. "I'm honored to earn his support and will continue to do the work of building a winning coalition focused on affordability by lowering costs, protecting our freedoms, and delivering for families across GA-13."

Georgia's 13th Congressional District includes much of Gwinnett County and parts of neighboring metro Atlanta communities. The race is expected to draw significant attention as Democrats compete to solidify support in one of the state's most diverse and politically active districts.

McKenzie said his decision reflects what he sees as the urgency of the moment — and the need for what he called experienced, strategic representation in Washington.