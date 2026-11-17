Some Rockdale County parents said they felt blindsided Monday night by a district plan to close or consolidate five schools.

"They've been planning it for a while, and we just feel like they dumped all this on us … No warning. No interest in getting our feedback," said Jairus Wilson, a Rockdale County parent.

Wilson was one of several parents who stood up to question Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Johnson at the first public information session on the plan, which was held at Rockdale Career Academy. Dr. Johnson recently joined the district in August.

The proposal, called Future Ready RCPS, would close or consolidate M.G. Barksdale, D.L. Sims, Shoal Creek and Hightower Trail elementary schools, along with Memorial Middle School. Parts of Flat Shoals Elementary, Honey Creek Elementary and Edwards Middle School would be rezoned to balance enrollment and transportation. District leaders said high school zones would not change.

The district also plans to move two magnet programs. Grades four and five would move to Flat Shoals Elementary. Grades six through eight would move to General Ray Davis Middle School. The changes could take effect in fall 2027.

Johnson said the district is losing $10 million a year. She blamed a sharp and persistent drop in the number of school-aged children who live in the district.

The district said it has more than 5,000 open seats. Elementary schools are at 62 percent capacity and middle schools are at 71 percent. capacity. Enrollment fell by about 2,000 students between the 2017-18 and 2025-26 school years, according to the district. State funding, which is tied to enrollment, makes up about half of the district's budget.

Wilson said his 6-year-old son attends Shoal Creek Elementary. His daughter was supposed to start there next year.

"The major concern I have is when you are taking two schools or three schools, and you build them into one, the car lines are going to get longer … The bus routes, they're saying the bus routes won't increase. That just doesn't make sense," said Wilson.

Wilson also questioned why the district would close schools before it decides what to do with the buildings.

"They're closing the schools, but they can't give us a clear answer as to what they're going to do with the schools that are closing," he added.

CBS News Atlanta

He said the district should try to fill its empty seats first, such as by opening its schools to families who live nearby.

"We can do what Cobb has done," Wilson said.

The district said class sizes would not grow much under the plan. It projects an average of 20 to 22 students in pre-K and kindergarten classes, 23 to 25 students in first through third grade and 25 to 27 students in fourth through eighth grade.

Drake McCalvin, who has a kindergartner and a second grader in Rockdale County schools, said he wants proof.

"I would like to see a little bit more information on how they're drawing that conclusion," said McCalvin.

McCalvin said he plans to contact school board members for answers.

The district has said some positions could be cut under the plan, though not automatically through job losses.

Two more information sessions are scheduled. The first is Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Pine Street Elementary. The second is Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at J.H. House Elementary.

The district will also hold public hearings on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room. The Board of Education is expected to consider Johnson's recommendation on Dec. 17. If the board approves the plan, families will receive letters in February 2027 with their new attendance zones.