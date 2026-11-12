Rockdale County proposes combining five schools as enrollment falls

Some Rockdale County students could attend a different school in fall 2027 under a district proposal to combine five schools and redraw some attendance boundaries. High school zones would stay the same.

Rockdale County Public Schools says it has more than 5,000 empty seats after enrollment fell by about 2,000 students between the midpoints of the 2017-18 and 2025-26 school years. About half of the district's budget comes from state funding tied to enrollment. District officials say combining schools could help them offer more electives and strengthen programs.

The proposal calls for combining M.G. Barksdale, D.L. Sims, Shoal Creek and Hightower Trail elementary schools and Memorial Middle School with other schools. Some students zoned for Flat Shoals Elementary, Honey Creek Elementary and Edwards Middle School would also be assigned to different schools.

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Magnet programs for fourth and fifth graders would move to Flat Shoals Elementary. Magnet programs for sixth through eighth graders would move to General Ray Davis Middle School.

The district says some positions could be cut, though combining schools would not automatically mean job losses. Certified teachers in good standing would get priority in a transfer process before the regular annual transfer period.

When families can weigh in

The school board is expected to consider the superintendent's recommendation on Dec. 17. If the plan is approved, the district says families will receive letters in February 2027 with their new attendance zones.