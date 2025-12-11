Atlanta Braves and 2-time All-Star Robert Suarez agree to $45 million, 3-year contract

Two-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract.

He gets a $13 million salary in 2026 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons.

Suarez will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 34-year-old was 4-6 with 40 saves and a 2.97 ERA this year and has 76 saves over the past two season.

Robert Suarez throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field on Sept. 21, 2025 in Chicago. Justin Casterline / Getty Images

He is 22-13 with a 2.91 ERA and 77 saves in four major league seasons, all with San Diego.

Left-hander Ryan Rolison was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.