Robert Redford left cinematic and political impact on Georgia

Robert Redford, the Academy Award-winning actor and director, was an icon on the screen, and he made his powerful presence felt when he came to film in Georgia.

Redford died at his home at Sundance on Tuesday, publicist Cindi Berger confirmed with CBS News. He was 89.

For those who worked and were around the movie star when he worked in the Peach State, their time with him was something they never forgot.

Atlanta restaurant's close connection to Redford

Redford starred in "A Walk in the Woods." The 2015 comedy-drama about two men and their epic journey on the Appalachian Trail was partially filmed at Atlanta's legendary Colonnade Restaurant.

Jay Skinner has worked behind the bar at the restaurant for more than 28 years. She vividly remembers the day she met Redford.

"He turned around and sat right here and pulled his hat off and the shock of hair and the smile," Skinner recalled.

Robert Redford's director's chair on the set of "A Walk in the Woods," which was filmed in Georgia. Courtesy of Corey Gilbert

Corey Gilbert was the assistant location manager on the movie and spent weeks working alongside the actor.

"He was just the coolest guy, you know. He did not have 'Hollywood legend' on him," Gilbert said. "He would be on the scouts with us, and most stars don't do that."

Nearly a century old, the Colonnade has long been a Hollywood favorite, with dozens of films shot here. It's still thriving with its take on Southern dishes and comfort food—both of which Redford had more than his fill.

"Nick Notle kept messing up the script. He kept messing up, and Robert Redford said,'You've got to get it right. I can't eat any more chicken," Skinner said.

Redford appeared in or directed three other films in Georgia: "The Clearing," "The Legend of Bagger Vance," and "The Conspirator."

"His legacy and contributions to the film industry cannot be overstated, and he was always a gracious and welcome guest to the state," said Lee Thomas, the deputy commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the director of the Georgia Film Office.

Redford's friendship with Jimmy Carter

The actor has a long friendship with former President Jimmy Carter, helping the Georgia politician prepare to hit the national stage.

The Carter Center wrote that Redford worked with Carter to get ready for his presidential election debate with then-President Gerald Ford by watching recordings of the Nixon-Kennedy debates with him.

Jimmy Carter carries actor Robert Redford's briefcase to a waiting plane at the local airport in 1976 after the actor spent the night with the candidate and his family. Bettmann/CBS

"President Carter always said Redford's advice helped him win," the center wrote on Instagram.

Redford was married twice, most recently to Sibylle Szaggars. He had four children, two of whom have died — Scott Anthony, who died in infancy in 1959, and James Redford, an activist and filmmaker who died in 2020.