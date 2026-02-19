Rising Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa dies in Atlanta; cause under investigation

The sudden death of a 25-year-old Jacksonville rapper known as Lil Poppa is now under investigation in metro Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Janarious Wheeler died on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The cause and manner of death remain pending as investigators work to determine what happened. An examination is scheduled for Thursday.

Wheeler was signed to rapper Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group record label and had remained active in his music career in the weeks leading up to his death. Just last week, he released a music video for his single "Out of Town Bae."

He was also preparing for a birthday bash scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Fillmore in New Orleans.

Over the past several years, Wheeler built an extensive catalog of projects. His most recent release, "Almost Normal Again," debuted Aug. 1, 2025. Earlier in 2025, he released "Hold That Thought" in May.

Authorities have not released details about where in Fulton County Wheeler died or the circumstances surrounding his death. The Medical Examiner's Office said more information could be made available once the examination is complete and the investigation advances.