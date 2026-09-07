Rideshare driver shot during argument with passenger in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of shooting a rideshare driver during an argument after a ride early Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department said its officers responded to Grady Hospital around 5:35 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a person shot.

At the hospital, the officers met the victim, who officials described as a rideshare driver.

Investigators believe the victim picked up a man on Brady Avenue and dropped him off on Murphy Avenue, where the two men got into a verbal dispute, during which the rider got out of the vehicle and fired at least one shot, hitting the driver.

Now injured, the driver took himself to Grady.

Officials have not shared details about what the argument was about or any identifying information about the suspected gunman. The victim's condition at this time has not been released.

The investigation into the shooting continues. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.