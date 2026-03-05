Uber driver, 1 other shot in Northwest Atlanta; Tesla found with bullet holes

An Uber driver was shot early Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta after what police say began as a verbal dispute during a rideshare drop-off.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of a person shot around 5:05 a.m. near 300 Noble Creek Drive NW. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Authorities have not released his condition.

Investigators say the victim was working as a rideshare driver and had just dropped off passengers when a verbal dispute occurred that escalated into gunfire.

"What this driver went through is terrifying, and our thoughts are with him as he recovers," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. "We removed the rider's access to the Uber platform and stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation."

While officers were still at the scene, they learned that a second man had also been shot during the incident. That victim transported himself to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and was also reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.

A Tesla believed to be connected to the shooting was left at the scene with visible damage, including two bullet holes in the driver's side window and another in the driver's side door.

Police said three men have been detained for questioning, including the second victim, who later arrived at the hospital.

Investigators with the department's aggravated assault unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.