Rick Ross celebrates 20 years in rap with Atlanta orchestra performance and Fayetteville car show

It's been two decades since Rick Ross made shockwaves in the music scene with his debut album, "Port of Miami."

Now, the Fayetteville resident is bringing his classic chart-performing hits on a nationwide anniversary tour in a format never before seen on tour.

The Port of Miami 20 orchestra tour marks the rapper's first tour as a headliner.

Rick Ross's second stop on the tour is tonight at The Historic Fox Theatre at 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta's own Renaissance Orchestra will join Ross along with The Sainted Trap Choir, along with other surprise guests.

Guests are encouraged to dress in black-tie attire for the historic concert experience.

"I just wanted to take time and elevate it. Imagine you hearing, you now "Every day I'm hustling with a full choir, full orchestra, or Aston Martin music, or like I say, Tears of Joy with CeeLo Green. With a full orchestra, full choir, that's just something that's amazing to me a true music lover."

Ross also says he invited several Atlanta artists on stage, including CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob, and 2-Chainz.

The anniversary tour comes on the heels of the release of the rapper's 12th studio album "Set in Stone."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Rick Ross performs on stage during the "Rick Ross: Port Of Miami Orchestra Reunion Tour" at James L. Knight Center on May 29, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Sergi Alexander / Getty Images

The 19-track project rolls out July 17.

Before then, fans can visit the hip-hop mogul's home for his 5th Annual Car & Bike Show.

The event returns to Fayetteville on Saturday, June 13th.

There will be luxurious cars, live performances, food, and more, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Ross reflected on his first event, saying that he had no idea how large the turnout would be.

"So, for the first two years we had we had to learn how to deal with the traffic. The third year came, the fourth year was perfected. This year, we've got all of the sheriffs involved," Ross said.

City of South Fulton Police have a traffic plan in place for Saturday's event.

Nearly four dozen officers are expected to be on duty to help with the traffic flow.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic along Old National Highway.

The center lane will be reserved for shuttle operations.

Alternate route suggestions include Old Bill Cook Road.