Rick Jackson pulls out of GOP forum focused on Black community, drawing criticism

Rick Jackson, a Republican candidate for statewide office, has withdrawn from a Sunday forum focused on issues facing the Black community, according to event organizers.

The decision drew swift criticism from both Democratic and Republican figures, who questioned Jackson's willingness to engage with voters.

Dr. Barbara Campbell, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia's African-American Caucus, called Jackson's absence "shameful," questioning how he could expect to lead the state without addressing critical issues for Black Georgians.

Shelley Wynter, co-sponsor of the event and radio host, announced Jackson's withdrawal on air.

Wynter argued that serious candidates should be prepared to address all communities and suggested that Jackson's decision may have been influenced by criticism from rival Burt Jones at a previous event earlier in the week.

Jackson has recently downplayed the importance of debates, telling an audience in Watkinsville that they "don't actually change things." Wynter responded online, warning that nearly 400 expected attendees would be reminded of Jackson's remarks at the start of the town hall.

Wynter and other Republicans, including Jones and Carr, have also criticized Jackson's reluctance to debate, highlighting growing tensions within the GOP primary.