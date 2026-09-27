Rhyne Howard, DeWanna Bonner fuel Dream's big third quarter in 92-77 playoff win over Mystics

Rhyne Howard led the scoring, and DeWanna Bonner helped change the game after halftime. The Dream beat the Mystics 92-77 on Sunday to take the opener of their best-of-three playoff series.

Rhyne Howard put up 26 points and had a menacing five steals. Allisha Gray added 22 points, while Angel Reese had 13 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the playoffs. Jordin Canada finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Washington led 41-36 at halftime, but Atlanta outscored the Mystics 29-12 in the third quarter. DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 13 points in that period as the Dream took a 65-53 lead into the fourth.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Atlanta forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts during the WNBA first round playoff game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream on September 27th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mystics cut the lead to seven with 3:26 left, but Gray answered with a layup and a free throw. Sonia Citron scored 25 points for Washington, while Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

"We didn't show up with the aggressiveness that we've had these last few weeks," Howard said of Atlanta's first half. She said the Dream made Washington work for its shots after the break.

Coach Karl Smesko called the victory "a good way to start the series," but said the Dream's work isn't done: "We have to get another win."