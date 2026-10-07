Reward increased for Atlanta man accused of posing as officer during armed I-20 kidnapping

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is increasing the reward for an Atlanta man accused of kidnapping a driver at gunpoint on Interstate 20.

A reward of $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 38-year-old Julious George Khalid.

Khalid is accused of being part of a kidnapping operation that happened on the metro Atlanta interstate near Panola Road on Aug. 7. According to the FBI, Khalid and others allegedly impersonated law enforcement to stop a driver at gunpoint.

"The victim was released after being extorted out of a large amount of money," the FBI said.

A $20,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Julious George Khalid. FBI Atlanta

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant charging Khalid with kidnapping on Sept. 18. Khalid remains out of custody.

On Wednesday, the FBI shared footage of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the kidnapping. The vehicle appeared to have multiple lights and a front bumper with a police-like insignia on it.

The FBI believes this vehicle was used in an August kidnapping attempt on Interstate 20. FBI Atlanta

Khalid is described as being around 6 feet 1 inch tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he also goes by the names Julious George Robles and Akeem M. Mitchell.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Khalid's whereabouts to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov