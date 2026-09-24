FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta man accused of posing as officer, extorting driver

An Atlanta man is wanted after the FBI said he impersonated a law enforcement officer, stopped a driver at gunpoint on an interstate and extorted money from the victim.

The FBI's Atlanta Field Office announced Thursday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Julious George Khalid.

Khalid, 38, is wanted in connection with an Aug. 7 kidnapping and extortion on I-20 near Panola Road. The FBI said the victim was released after Khalid and others allegedly extorted a large amount of money from them.

A warrant charging Khalid with kidnapping was issued Sept. 18.

Anyone with information about Khalid's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov