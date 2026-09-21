Retired teacher best friends team up to bring comfort to families with hospitalized children

Ronald McDonald House Atlanta needs more volunteers to help families staying there while their children are in the hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Atlanta moved next to Arthur M. Blank Hospital in December 2025. The new facility has 110 rooms, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, and more space for families to eat and rest while their children receive treatment.

"Families need a place to stay that's close to the hospital, and sometimes they can't afford a hotel or they want a space where they feel safe," said Sarah Parrish, senior marketing manager for Ronald McDonald House Atlanta. "We provide that space for them, as well as meals and laundry supplies. So while they're here, they can really just focus on taking care of their child and being close to that care that is so important."

The greater capacity for patients' families means more work for volunteers.

"Volunteers are really the heart of our organization," Parrish said. "They do everything from helping us keep our pantry stocked to helping us keep our laundry room stocked. Our volunteers come and make meals for the families, so they really help us take care of them and even sometimes just, you know, bring a warm smile or a familiar face when those families are having a tough day."

CBS News Atlanta

Ellen Blake and Judy Landers are retired teachers who have volunteered with the organization for years.

"I started volunteering with Ronald McDonald in Cincinnati, Ohio, and that was either '86 or '88," Landers said.

Blake and Landers volunteer at least once a week at Ronald McDonald House Atlanta.

"Making sure food supplies were satisfied, all the laundry issues were there, the hygiene issues were taken care of," Blake said.

The longtime friends told CBS News Atlanta that they enjoy serving together.

"If we weren't doing this job together, because it's a lot and we love it, I don't think either one of us could do it by ourselves," Landers said.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to serve independently during a shift, but people 11 and older can volunteer as part of a group. Churches, workplaces and families are welcome to volunteer together.