Report reveals new details about University of Georgia student's fall from 8th-story window

A newly-released incident report from Athens-Clarke County Police has revealed more information about a terrifying fall that sent a University of Georgia student to the hospital.

The student, identified in the report as 21-year-old Kristin Sargent, fell from an eighth-floor window from her apartment on Saturday night, officials say.

At around 7:37 p.m., officers, firefighters, and emergency services were called to the Rambler Athens on West Broad Street, close to UGA's campus.

Witnesses told investigators that Sargent was dancing on a couch or air mattress near an open window when she fell through the screen and onto the pool deck on the building's second floor.

Officers found the victim on the ground near the pool. The incident report notes that it appears that Sargent hit a metal bench as she fell, writing that the armrest of the bench had broken off and a cushion had blood on it.

Medics rushed Sargent to the hospital. As of the last report, she is expected to survive, but remains seriously injured.

While the officer noted that evidence gathered suggests that Sargent's fall was an accident, the investigation remains ongoing.