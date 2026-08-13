Renowned Emory theology professor emeritus and former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea James T. Laney dies at 98

Renowned Emory professor emeritus James T. Laney died today at 98, the school announced.

Laney joined Emory faculty in 1969 as a United Methodist minister and spent many years at Emory's Candler School of Theology. He also served as the college's 17th president.

During his tenure, he strengthened the faculty, expanded enrollment, dramatically enlarged the theology library, and introduced innovative programs in theological education and ministry. Under his leadership, Candler grew substantially in both size and national prominence.

James T. Laney, President of Emory University, right, bows, Sunday, May 11, 1992 in Atlanta, as he is introduced to Mikhail Gorbachev by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, center background. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Charles Kelly

Laney developed a close relationship with Atlanta businessman Robert W. Woodruff and his brother, George. When he was named president of Emory in 1977, the two brothers donated over $105 million to the university — one of the largest donations to a college at that time. Laney used the donation to further develop the school's staff and faculty retention and launch the Woodruff Scholarship program, which supports talented students and faculty to this day.

After U.S. President Jimmy Carter, from Georgia, left office in 1981, he offered Laney a University Distinguished Professor position at Emory, a position he held for 40 years. In doing this, the Carter Center and Emory University have maintained a collaborative relationship that continues to shape the Carter Center's influence in philanthropy and academia.

Then, in 1993, President Laney shifted from American academia to international diplomacy. Under Pres. George H.W. Bush, Laney became U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, where he elevated the school's legacy onto a world stage.

"President Laney was a powerful force for change, elevating our university and building for what we are today," said Interim President Justice Leah Ward Sears and President-Elect Christopher L. Augostini.

"His legacy will live on through the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Candler School of Theology, the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies, across every corner of our campuses, and through the countless lives he transformed."

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow in Convocation Hall.