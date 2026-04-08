Red Flag Warning issued in Georgia as dry, windy conditions raise fire risk

Dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty winds, combined with ongoing drought conditions, could create critical fire weather conditions across parts of eastern and central Georgia on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Fire Danger Statement is in effect for all of North Georgia, with a more serious Red Flag Warning in place until 8 p.m. for areas south and east of Macon. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged and, in some areas such as Gwinnett County, a No Burn Day is in effect.

CBS News Atlanta

Gwinnett County Fire Captain Ryan McGiboney shared a few fire safety tips for residents.

"We want to make sure that those fires are out. We want to douse them with water and make sure that there's no smoking before we leave the area," McGiboney said. "Let's keep those fire pits or any burning materials at least 25 feet away from structures, and that includes your sheds, any of your house. While we're on it, supervise your pets and children. All it takes is one second of looking away before tragedy strikes."

The forecast calls for relative humidity levels around 25% or lower for four or more hours through the afternoon and into the evening. Sustained east-northeast winds of 8 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Under these conditions, any fires that start could spread quickly.

Officials strongly discourage outdoor burning. If you do burn outdoors, use extreme caution, as fires could rapidly get out of control.