Publix shoppers say upcoming closure means more than just a longer drive

A steady stream of Publix shoppers walked out of the Shallowford Exchange store Tuesday with groceries in hand — and frustration on their faces.

Many told CBS News Atlanta they were blindsided by the company's decision to close the long-running location, one of two Atlanta-area Publix stores set to shut down in early 2026.

For neighbors here, the closure feels personal.

The outside of the Shallowford Exchange Publix in Chamblee. CBS News Atlanta

"This is the closest grocery store to my house."

In the parking lot, customers didn't hold back about what the store has meant to their weekly routines.

"Is that a bummer for you?" we asked.

"It is, 'cause this is the closest grocery store to my house," one shopper said, loading bags into his trunk. "This is inconvenient."

Another shopper tried to look on the bright side, saying, "Convenience, I mean, there's worse things that could happen to people in the world. But still… this is where I always shop."

One man laughed as he described his weekly ritual — a ritual that won't be so simple anymore.

"I normally get wings, ask them if they want some fruit, get them a fruit from Publix, come back, my wings are ready," he said. "So this was all like one-stop shopping for me. And now it's over."

The next-closest Publix? A 13-minute drive.

To understand the impact, CBS News Atlanta mapped the next-closest store.

From Shallowford Exchange, it took 3.7 miles and about 13 minutes to reach the Chamblee Plaza Publix.

That may not seem far, but for seniors, families without reliable transportation, or neighbors who relied on a walkable grocery option, those extra minutes matter.

Some shoppers told us they're worried the closure could create a small food-access gap in the surrounding area — even if temporary — until they figure out their next routine.

Why the store is closing

Publix has not publicly explained why this location is shutting down. The company did not respond to CBS News Atlanta's request for comment.

For now, customers say they'll keep coming until the final day — and then they'll have to adapt.

"It's part of life," one shopper said. "But yeah… I'm going to miss this place."