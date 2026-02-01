Protesters to rally, march in Atlanta against ICE policies and civil liberties erosion

Protesters are expected to gather in downtown Atlanta Sunday afternoon for a peaceful march and rally opposing federal immigration enforcement policies and what organizers describe as a broader erosion of civil liberties and civil rights.

The event, titled "ICE OUT EVERYWHERE," is being organized by the grassroots group 50501 Georgia and is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Selena S. Butler Park, according to a news release.

From there, participants will march to the Georgia State Capitol, where elected officials are expected to speak, before continuing to the Atlanta ICE Field Office, organizers said.

Organizers say the rally is intended to protest what they describe as increased government overreach, threats to due process, and the treatment of immigrant communities under current federal policies.

"A civilized society cannot survive without both civil liberties and civil rights," the release states, adding that participants plan to exercise their constitutional rights through peaceful assembly and nonviolent protest.

According to organizers, several Georgia lawmakers are scheduled to speak at the Capitol, including Kim Jackson, Josh McLaurin, and Ruwa Romman. Organizers say speakers will address legislative efforts in Georgia aimed at protecting civil rights and limiting what they characterize as unlawful federal actions.

The march is part of a broader national movement advocating for immigration accountability, constitutional balance, and policies centered on human rights, according to the release.

"History makes one truth clear — when people remain silent in the face of injustice, democracy erodes," a spokesperson for 50501 Georgia said in a statement. "This moment demands peaceful action, moral clarity, and collective courage."

Participating organizations listed in the release include Atlanta DSA, Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Intown Women's Resistance, Georgia Equality, Indivisible Cobb, and other community groups. Organizers say participants are encouraged to bring signs and engage in peaceful, nonviolent protest while remaining safe and respectful.

Atlanta police have not announced any road closures related to the event as of Sunday morning.