Protecting pets and people: Positive rabies case reported in Stone Mountain, DeKalb health officials say

A dead bat in the Stone Mountain area tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, DeKalb health officials said in a release.

The carcass was found in the area of the south DeKalb Columbia Dr. and York Place area.

Georgia health officials are issuing an urgent warning for people and pets: vaccination and preventative measure are key in keeping the spread of rabies at bay.

Although it isn't unusual for several rabies cases to pop up in the state, Georgia is a rabies endemic location, where the virus is present year-round.

DeKalb officials are urging residents to keep their pets vaccinated against rabies after a dead bat tested positive in Stone Mountain this week. CBS News

The virus is usually passed from animal to animal, but it can be passed from animal to people through the saliva of infected animals as well.

Health officials say residents should make sure their pets are up to date with all preventative vaccines and eliminate outdoor feeder stations.

Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs.

In the unfortunate event a person has been bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, they should seek immediate medical care.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, ext. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.