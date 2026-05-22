PrizePicks founder makes largest philanthropic gift in UGA Athletic Association history

A University of Georgia alumnus has made the largest philanthropic commitment in UGA Athletic Association history to support the Bulldogs' men's basketball team.

University officials say Adam Wexler, the founder of PrizePicks and a 2007 graduate, has committed $10 million to support the men's basketball program and the university's Athletic Director Excellence Fund.

Officials say the funds will be used for personnel and operating expenses to support the long-term ambitions of the basketball team.

"This gift will leave a lasting impact on the Athletic Association and, specifically, the men's basketball program," J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. "We are deeply grateful for Adam's extraordinary generosity and commitment to Bulldog Athletics. His investment will further elevate our program and continue to enhance the student-athlete experience."

Wexler's father was a two-sport student-athlete at the university. During his time at the University of Georgia, he served as the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper.

Kanon Catchings #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a lay up against Quentin Jones #1 of the Saint Louis Billikens in the second half during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026, in Buffalo, New York. Bjorn Franke/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"The University of Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family," Wexler said. "Watching my father's lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture, and excellence. There has never been a more interesting time in the history of collegiate athletics for donors to make a difference, and I'd love for this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community."

The school did not share specific details about how the funds will be used, but said additional information regarding future initiatives tied to the program and the gift will be announced in the future.