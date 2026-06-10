Pride Month play "The Cake" sparks conversations about family, faith and LGBTQ+ acceptance

Usually, when we think of Pride Month, we think of the celebrations and parades. But sometimes coming out to loved ones can be challenging, especially when there are polarized viewpoints about LGBT lifestyles. And that often means having difficult conversations.

The Merely Players Presents Theater in Doraville is presenting "The Cake" by Bekah Brunstetter this month. The play focuses on a young lesbian couple and the woman they tapped to bake their wedding cake. The relationship between the baker and the couple is immediately put to the test.

Riley Rawson directed "The Cake." She identifies as bisexual. Riley says her own experiences shaped the way she approached the play and she strongly believes in acceptance and inclusivity.

"I think this play is a really beautiful reminder to just relax. See the people around you and see them as people and not as groups of people."

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The idea to put "The Cake" on stage during Pride Month came from the theater's founder and artistic director, Joanie McElroy.

"As an ally of the LGBT community, I think it's important for us to bring works to the stage that help people have a conversation that they may not ordinarily feel comfortable having," McElroy said.

McElroy saw in "The Cake" the perfect characters to explore how people with differing beliefs can create common ground.

"Each one of them represents a wide spectrum –– from the very conservative to very liberal and all the folks and mindsets in between. And they're real people. I don't think there's any bad guys in this play," McElroy said. "It's just people trying to figure stuff out."

Meanwhile, Rawson encourages LGBT individuals to sit down and talk with loved ones despite differences of opinion.

"I hope people leave knowing that they don't have to know everything. They can get messy," Rawson said. "They can have a conversation with someone they love."

If you'd like to see "The Cake," you can order tickets online at merelyplayerspresents.com.