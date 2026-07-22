President Trump visits Cobb County: Large crowds of supporters and protesters gather

President Donald Trump paid a visit to Marietta on Wednesday, giving a speech that focused heavily on the economy.

Trump was in town to discuss the administration's Trump Accounts that debuted July 4.

For infants born from 2025 to 2028, the federal government will provide $1,000 to jumpstart the accounts. After that, people can contribute $5,000 annually in the account.

"With the modest contribution, these accounts will reach hundreds of thousands of dollars for these young people by the time they get to let's say 18, let's say 21, but by the time they are just young adults, they could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, most likely will be," Trump said.

The President also touted economic victories, mentioning sweeping tax cuts that have passed during his second term.

"Despite anything you see, we gave you no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security for our great seniors," Trump said.

Cobb County resident Jamie Brownlow is a Trump supporter. Brownlow expressed her excitement for the Trump Accounts.

"I'm a huge, huge fan of the Trump accounts I have grandchildren now and one of them qualifies for the seed money, so I was very excited about that," Brownlow said.

Not everyone was celebrating the Trump Administration on Wednesday. John Hath said he voted for Trump twice, but now he's rethinking his decision.

"I was democrat, voted for him twice," Hath said. "I can go any way I want to on my vote. It's what the candidate expresses. Economy, you know, helping the older people, the homeless people, there's a lot of issues we should be addressing," Hath expressed.

"Then he's still talking about stealing an election in 2020. It's over. 2020 is over," Hath said in reference to Trump's repeated false claims that Georgia's 2020 election was stolen.

With Tuesday's visit, one thing is true for supporters and critics of the president: while 2020 remains a talking point, both parties are focused on Georgia's upcoming midterms.