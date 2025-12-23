Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.7 billion; Georgia ticket wins $1 million

Georgians have another shot at lottery history on Christmas Eve, as the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.7 billion.

It's the fourth-largest prize ever in Powerball and U.S. lottery history.

The massive jackpot grew after no one won Monday night's $1.6 billion drawing, Powerball officials said. The winning numbers for that drawing were 3, 18, 36, 41 and 54, with a Powerball of 7.

While there was no jackpot winner, Georgia Lottery officials say players in the state still had plenty to celebrate. One ticket sold in Georgia won $1 million.

Nine tickets won $50,000, including two that added the Power Play, doubling their prizes to $100,000. More than 350 players won $100, with 43 of those winners doubling their prizes to $200 by using Power Play.

Wednesday night's drawing will offer a cash option estimated at $781.3 million, before taxes. The full $1.7 billion jackpot would be paid out through an annuity, one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball says Wednesday's drawing will be the 47th of this jackpot run, setting a record for the most drawings in a single Powerball jackpot cycle.

The jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day since Powerball began in 1992.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Sept. 6, when two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize. Powerball says this is only the second time in its history that back-to-back jackpots have topped $1 billion.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, in 2022.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls and the red Powerball. All advertised prize amounts are before taxes.

CBS News' Kierra Frazier contributed to this report.