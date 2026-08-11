Possible hoax Wi-Fi network on Delta flight to Atlanta under investigation, airline says

Authorities are investigating a cybersecurity incident in which a hoax Wi-Fi network popped up on a Delta flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

A spokesperson for the airline tells CBS News Atlanta that the incident happened on Delta flight 591, which was traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Aug. 10.

While the spokesperson said there was no hack of any system on the plane, they believe an unauthorized Wi-Fi network appeared during the flight for a short time.

The cabin crew deactivated the Boeing 757's Wi-Fi functionality for about 30 minutes. No emergency was ever declared to air traffic control.

"Safety of flight was never in question, and no aircraft operating systems were affected. We are fully investigating to gather a complete set of facts, which will take time," the Delta spokesperson said. "We will partner with federal law enforcement and aviation regulators to ensure the incident is thoroughly investigated. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

Federal authorities have issued warnings about this type of incident, which is known as an "evil twin attack." In this sort of network attack, hackers create a fake public network access point that usually has a stronger signal than the legitimate one. When the victim connects to the internet using the system, the hacker can then use tools to read their data.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it was aware and looking into the report, but assured travelers that any breach of the onboard Wi-Fi system would not affect the airplane's flight-safety systems.

While details about the investigation remain limited, the airline mentioned that DEF CON 34, a large hacking conference, was held in Las Vegas over the weekend.