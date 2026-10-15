Popular Helen restaurant seriously damaged by fire; cause of blaze under investigation

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged a Helen restaurant on Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at Helen's Cowboys and Angels restaurant on Chattahoochee Strasse.

According to authorities, Helen firefighters were returning to their station after another call when they spotted smoke and traced it to the restaurant, which had flames coming through its roof.

The flames seriously damaged Helen's Cowboys and Angels Restaurant and Bar. White County Public Safety

The restaurant shared photos on Facebook of the building in flames and the damage caused by the fire.

"Tonight, we got knocked down! Tomorrow, we start building it back better, stronger, and bigger than ever before," owners Chris and Lauren Williams wrote. "Words can't begin to express the gratitude for the quick action of Helen Fire Department, Helen EMS, and Helen Police Department!"

The Williams said that the rebuilding process will start quickly and that all scheduled catering events will still be honored.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.