Police searching for suspects in killing of teen found shot in Southeast Atlanta vacant lot

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects believed to be connected with the deadly shooting of a teenager in June.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say a 14-year-old was found shot by officers at a vacant lot on Fayetteville Road SE in the early morning hours of June 14.

Investigators believe the victim had left the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road that night and was walking on a path behind the complex when he was confronted by three suspects. At some point during the confrontation, shots were fired, and the teen was hit multiple times.

Medics rushed the teen to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim and are working to identify the three individuals involved in the shooting. As well as a vehicle seen on surveillance footage near the scene.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.