Police searching for suspects after man robbed and attacked in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the violent robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Marietta Street NW.

According to police, the victim was approached by two people near the downtown intersection. After a short time, surveillance video shows the three get into a physical altercation. Authorities say the victim was assaulted and then robbed by the two people, who fled the scene on foot.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding two suspects in a robbery and assault that happened over the weekend. Atlanta Police Department

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org.