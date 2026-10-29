Police searching for suspects after man robbed and attacked in downtown Atlanta
Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man early Sunday morning.
Investigators say the violent robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Marietta Street NW.
According to police, the victim was approached by two people near the downtown intersection. After a short time, surveillance video shows the three get into a physical altercation. Authorities say the victim was assaulted and then robbed by the two people, who fled the scene on foot.
A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org.