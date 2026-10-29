Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for suspects after man robbed and attacked in downtown Atlanta

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the violent robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Marietta Street NW.

According to police, the victim was approached by two people near the downtown intersection. After a short time, surveillance video shows the three get into a physical altercation. Authorities say the victim was assaulted and then robbed by the two people, who fled the scene on foot.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

vlcsnap-2026-10-29-13h25m54s326.jpg
Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding two suspects in a robbery and assault that happened over the weekend. Atlanta Police Department

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue